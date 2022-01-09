PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 14,910 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40.

