Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 51,868 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $5,651,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.