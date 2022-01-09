Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $325.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.22 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.20.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.