Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,701 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 862.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Loews by 24.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $60.78 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.