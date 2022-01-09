Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

