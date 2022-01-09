News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of News by 2.0% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,341,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,861,000 after acquiring an additional 262,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,301,000 after acquiring an additional 208,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of News by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,716,000 after acquiring an additional 64,406 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in News by 11.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,333,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,176,000 after buying an additional 333,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in News by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

