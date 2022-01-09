Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 368 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $252.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $167.07 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

