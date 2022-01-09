Swiss National Bank Has $44.35 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $44,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,040,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,794,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,002 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after buying an additional 2,919,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after buying an additional 2,780,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

