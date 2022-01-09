C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $45,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $108.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.