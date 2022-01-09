Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.