Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,783,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

