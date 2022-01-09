The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at $184,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

