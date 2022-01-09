Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 648,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 527,792 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 204,435 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

JBLU stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

