Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 59.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 79.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $287,358 in the last 90 days. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

