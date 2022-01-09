Xponance Inc. Sells 708 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,024,000 after purchasing an additional 230,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 87,767 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NYSE FLO opened at $28.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

