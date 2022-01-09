iFresh (IFMK) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare iFresh to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iFresh and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million -$8.29 million -1.07 iFresh Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 19.88

iFresh’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iFresh and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A iFresh Competitors 1111 2631 2687 83 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 24.17%. Given iFresh’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iFresh has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh N/A N/A N/A iFresh Competitors 1.84% 22.16% 4.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

iFresh has a beta of -2.92, indicating that its share price is 392% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh’s peers have a beta of 0.36, indicating that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iFresh peers beat iFresh on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About iFresh

iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

