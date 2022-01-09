First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Trading 1.8% Higher

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.71. 7,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 3,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35.

