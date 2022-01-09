Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Trading Down 1.1%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.49. 616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $140.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 15,848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

