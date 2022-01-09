B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Shares Up 22.5%

Shares of B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) rose 22.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of B2W – Companhia Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

