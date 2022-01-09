Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Trading Up 3.6%

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, upped their price objective on Mount Logan Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

