Short Interest in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Grows By 22.6%

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

