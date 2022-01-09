Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Up 22.4% in December

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 197,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 149,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after buying an additional 64,084 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,561 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $459.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
Vectrus Company Profile
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
