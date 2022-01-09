CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Shares Down 2.9%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 48,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 56,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a market cap of $27.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Get CURE Pharmaceutical alerts:

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 406.75% and a negative return on equity of 135.40%.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURE Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.