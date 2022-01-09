Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.09% of Viad worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Viad by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viad by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Viad by 43.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in Viad by 27.7% during the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 522,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,377 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE VVI opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

