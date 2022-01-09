Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after buying an additional 690,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after purchasing an additional 311,861 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $9,655,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Federal Signal by 27.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,800 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 28.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.