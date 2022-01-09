Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Holdings Cut by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Terminix Global by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Terminix Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

NYSE:TMX opened at $43.57 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

