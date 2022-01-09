Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.22. Southwest Airlines posted earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

NYSE:LUV opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -907.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

