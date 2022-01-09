Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12,205.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.