Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

