Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Post $1.98 EPS

Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $91.01 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

