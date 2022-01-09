Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

CSX stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

