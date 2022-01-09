$0.42 EPS Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 264.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 627.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. BP PLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 109.1% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 51,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 201.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

