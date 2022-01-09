ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.24. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

