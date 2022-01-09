U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

