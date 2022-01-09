Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.86.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -104.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -125.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 518.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aramark by 55.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,695 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Aramark by 59.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,555,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Aramark by 117.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,725,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,474,000 after purchasing an additional 930,914 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

