Barclays Cuts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $59.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.74 on Thursday. American International Group has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

