Michael Alexander Smith Sells 749 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 749 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $20,679.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Insmed stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Insmed by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Insmed by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Insmed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Insmed by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

