Michael Alexander Smith Sells 749 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 749 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $20,679.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Insmed stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
