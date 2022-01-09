Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $28,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $26,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $24,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $28,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $91,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00.

SNCY stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

