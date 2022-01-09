Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Sells $37,511.82 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Gregory Maliassas sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $37,511.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Maliassas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Gregory Maliassas sold 11,727 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $91,705.14.

On Friday, November 19th, Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $27,881.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

