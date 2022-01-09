70,439 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $636,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $20,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

ALKT stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561 over the last 90 days.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

