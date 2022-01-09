Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 117,576 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVO stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

