Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 149,611 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,527,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 149,611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $26,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of AMX opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

