Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,443,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,459,000 after acquiring an additional 294,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after acquiring an additional 128,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,004,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 205,551 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of HR opened at $31.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 165.59 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

