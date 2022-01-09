Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $25.43 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1,431.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,155 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 669,397 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $25,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $49.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

