Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Citigroup

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE BBWI opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.54. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.