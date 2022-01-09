TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.24

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 2765552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TuSimple by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

