Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IOSP. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

IOSP opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.20. Innospec has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.98%.

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,456,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Innospec by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,835,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Innospec by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after buying an additional 76,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

