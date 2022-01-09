Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.96.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $150.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.38. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $106.36 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,543,900 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

