UBS Group Downgrades American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $176.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $185.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.67.

Shares of AWK opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

In related news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

