Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of Jiayin Group stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a negative return on equity of 150.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

